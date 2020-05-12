Capital Region flyover salutes essential workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A high-flying tribute was held Tuesday for local healthcare and essential workers courtesy of the 109th Airlift Wing.
The Skibird plane flew over the Mohawk Valley, Lake George and Capital Region.
It started around 11 a.m. Tuesday and made its way to 12 cities. It’s part of the U.S. Air Force’s nationwide salute to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
