Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Capital Region flyover salutes essential workers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A high-flying tribute was held Tuesday for local healthcare and essential workers courtesy of the 109th Airlift Wing.

The Skibird plane flew over the Mohawk Valley, Lake George and Capital Region.

It started around 11 a.m. Tuesday and made its way to 12 cities. It’s part of the U.S. Air Force’s nationwide salute to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak