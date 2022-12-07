TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those already searching for things to do after the winter season, the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo has announced their return to the Hudson Valley Community College. The expo will be held from March 24-26 at the McDonough Sports Complex, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Wildwood Programs.

Next year, the expo will feature full-scale gardens and floral vignettes, landscaping and outdoor living exhibits, a festive Marketplace with a huge selection of houseplants, an eclectic mix flower themed retail exhibits, and more. There will also be seminars and demonstrations held throughout each day. Tickets can be found here.