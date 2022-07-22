ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor Nick Offerman traveled to the Capital Region for a recent episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?” The episode aired Sunday, July 17, and was mainly filmed in Albany, Fonda, and Johnstown.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” is a documentary series where celebrities explore their ancestral and genealogical history. In addition to Offerman, the newest season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Bradley Whitford.

In his episode, Offerman traces his 5x great-grandparents back to Albany County. He visits The Olde English Pub on Broadway in Albany to find out what his family was doing during the Revolutionary War.

Offerman then goes to the Albany County Hall of Records to learn more about his 8x great-grandparents, who ran a tavern in the 1700s. Here’s a clip from the episode in the Hall of Records.

He then traveled to Fonda to visit the Montgomery County Department of History and Archives to continue and trace his lineage. He then goes to the Johnstown Public Library to continue his journey.

“The Johnstown Public Library was thrilled to host Nick Offerman and the entire production of “Who Do You Think You Are?” last fall. We were so pleased to see our Carnegie library spotlighted in the episode. Our local history and genealogy collection is extensive, and we encourage the public to make use of it as the cast and crew did,” said Erica Wing, Johnstown Library Director.

Offerman returns to Albany to visit the New York State Archives. He finishes the episode in Danube, Herkimer County, to talk to his family about his discoveries.

Offerman is an actor, writer, comedian, and carpenter who is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the TV show “Parks & Recreation.” He also hosts the reality competition television series “Making It” with Amy Poehler.