The two-and-a-half-story barn went up in flames at about 12:15 p.m. (Photo: Catskill Fire Company)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the weather starts getting cold, fire safety becomes a major issue in Upstate New York. In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.

After a fire tore through a barn on Hamburg Road in Catskill last Tuesday, a family of eight lost everything. The family, with children ranging in age from babies to teenagers, has launched a GoFundMe to help with the costs of rebuilding.

The family’s apartment was housed in a two-and-a-half-story barn, which went up in flames at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 15. The first engine to respond from Catskill Fire Company used two hoses to try and knock down the blaze, but because the building was so big, 1,000 gallons of water didn’t go far.

The Catskill family needs household items, twin and queen bedsheets and blankets, and several clothing items for their kids. At this time, there are enough baby and little kids’ clothes, a family member said recently.

Still-needed clothes:

One teenage boy: Shirts in adult size small and pants in boys’ size large.

Another teenager: Shirts in adult size medium and pants in boys’ size large.

Teen boy no. three: Adult large pants 34×32 and adult mediums for shirts.

Fourth teenage boy: Men’s size 30×34 pants and men’s large shirts.

“Thank you to everyone who can help in any way possible during this devastation,” a family member said. “We greatly appreciate all the support and donations.”

And last month, a family in Ballston Spa lived through a similar nightmare. Robin Pettit’s parents’ home burst into flames at about 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning, October 14. The home, at 3337 Galway Road, was a total loss.

“Thankfully my sister, her fiancé, my parents, and both dogs made it out,” said Pettit. “However, we lost two cats and everything in our home. Unfortunately, there was a misunderstanding between my parents on homeowner’s insurance, so there isn’t any!”

In response, Pettit launched a GoFundMe to help her parents rebuild their entire life. “They have no clothes, shoes, underwear, literally nothing,” she stressed.

As of Monday morning, the page had raised $6,585 of its $150,000 goal. “My parents are an absolute mess, as you can imagine,” continued Pettit. “My mom’s exact words were, ‘I’m supposed to help everyone.’ They have always helped everyone and I’m hoping now we can come together to help them!”