ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents with a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.
The DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. In 2022, the DEA and its partners collected about 684 tons of unwanted and unused drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events.
These events are held every April and October. Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region on Saturday.
Albany County
- Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham
- Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street
- Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar
- Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue
- Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Ave, Clarksville
Saratoga County
- Ballston Spa Police Department, 30 Bath Street
- CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville
- Saratoga Springs Police Department, on Maple Avenue behind City Hall at 474 Broadway
- Saratoga County Sheriff Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park
- Moreau EMS, 1583 Route 9, Moreau
Schenectady County
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle
- Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street
- Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road
- Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street
- Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady
- Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, 130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady
Rensselaer County
- East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
- North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy
- Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place
- West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43
- Troy Police Department, 55 State Street
- Hoosick Falls Police Department, 24 Main Street
Columbia County
- Hudson Police Department, 701 South Union Street
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson
Greene County
- Hannaford, 233 Main Street. Cairo
- Windham Pharmacy, 61 State Route 296
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 45 Haverly Memorial Drive, Coxsackie
Warren County
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George
Washington County
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward
Schoharie County
- SUNY Cobleskill, 137 West Main Street
Ulster County
- Kingston Police Department, 1 Garraghan Drive
- New Paltz Police Department, 59 North Putt Corners Road
Bennington County
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington
- Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street
- Winhall Police Department Front Lobby, 113 Route 30, Bondville
- Manchester Police Department, 60 Jeffs Williams Way
Berkshire County
- Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street
- Adams Police Department, 4 School Street
The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles or radioactive materials. You can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.