ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents with a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.

The DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. In 2022, the DEA and its partners collected about 684 tons of unwanted and unused drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events.

These events are held every April and October. Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region on Saturday.

Albany County

Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham

Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street

Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar

Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Ave, Clarksville

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa Police Department, 30 Bath Street

CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville

Saratoga Springs Police Department, on Maple Avenue behind City Hall at 474 Broadway

Saratoga County Sheriff Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park

Moreau EMS, 1583 Route 9, Moreau

Schenectady County

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle

Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street

Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road

Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street

Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady

Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, 130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy

Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place

West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43

Troy Police Department, 55 State Street

Hoosick Falls Police Department, 24 Main Street

Columbia County

Hudson Police Department, 701 South Union Street

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson

Greene County

Hannaford, 233 Main Street. Cairo

Windham Pharmacy, 61 State Route 296

Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 45 Haverly Memorial Drive, Coxsackie

Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George

Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward

Schoharie County

SUNY Cobleskill, 137 West Main Street

Ulster County

Kingston Police Department, 1 Garraghan Drive

New Paltz Police Department, 59 North Putt Corners Road

Bennington County

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington

Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street

Winhall Police Department Front Lobby, 113 Route 30, Bondville

Manchester Police Department, 60 Jeffs Williams Way

Berkshire County

Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street

Adams Police Department, 4 School Street

The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles or radioactive materials. You can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.