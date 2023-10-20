ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 28. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents with a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.
In April 2023, 4,497 law enforcement agencies across the United States participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA collected a total of 663,725 pounds of unwanted medication that day.
These events are held every April and October. Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Albany County
- Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street
- Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar
- Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue
- Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Ave, Clarksville
Saratoga County
- Saratoga County Sheriff Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park
- Moreau EMS, 1583 Route 9, Moreau
Schenectady County
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle
- Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street
- Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road
- Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady
- Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, 130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady
Rensselaer County
- East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
- Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place
- West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43
Columbia County
- Hudson Police Department, 701 South Union Street, Hudson
- Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street, Chatham
Greene County
- Coxsackie Police Department, 119 Mansion Street, Coxsackie
- Hannaford, 233 Main Street, Cairo
Montgomery County
- Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville
Washington County
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward
Berkshire County
- Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street
- Adams Police Department, 4 School Street
The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles, or radioactive materials. You can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.