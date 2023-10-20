ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 28. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents with a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.

In April 2023, 4,497 law enforcement agencies across the United States participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA collected a total of 663,725 pounds of unwanted medication that day.

These events are held every April and October. Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albany County

Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street

Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar

Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Ave, Clarksville

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Sheriff Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard, Clifton Park

Moreau EMS, 1583 Route 9, Moreau

Schenectady County

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle

Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street

Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road

Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady

Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, 130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place

West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43

Columbia County

Hudson Police Department, 701 South Union Street, Hudson

Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street, Chatham

Greene County

Coxsackie Police Department, 119 Mansion Street, Coxsackie

Hannaford, 233 Main Street, Cairo

Montgomery County

Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville

Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward

Berkshire County

Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street

Adams Police Department, 4 School Street

The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles, or radioactive materials. You can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.