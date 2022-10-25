ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents with a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.

DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019.

In 2021, DEA and its partners collected about 1.6 million pounds of unwanted and unused drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events. The events are held every April and October.

Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Albany County

Albany Police Department, 165 Henry Johnson Boulevard

Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham

Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street

Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar

Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Ave, Voorheesville

Saratoga County

New York State Police, 5 Municipal Plaza, Clifton Park

Ballston Spa Police Department, 30 Bath Street

CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville

Saratoga Springs Police Department, on Maple Avenue behind City Hall at 474 Broadway

Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9

Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard

Schenectady County

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle

Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street

Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road

Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street

Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady

Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, 130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady

Rensselaer County

Troy Police Department, 55 State Street

East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy

Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place

West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43

Hoosick Falls Police Department, 24 Main Street

Columbia County

Hudson Police Department, 701a Union Street

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson

Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street

Greene County

Cairo Police Department, 223 Main Street

Windham Police Department, 317 Route 296, Hensonville

Montgomery County

Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville

Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George

Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward

Bennington County

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington

Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street

Berkshire County

Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street

Cheshire Police Department, 90 Church Street

The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles or radioactive materials. You can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.