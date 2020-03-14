Capital Region COVID-19 Fund established

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United Way is partnering with the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region to establish the Capital Region Community COVID-19 Response Fund.
The money from the fund will help other non-profits who are working with the community to help the vulnerable population.
Funds will be given out as the fundraising continues.
They expect to hand out the first round of grants within the next few weeks.
