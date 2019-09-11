Capital Region couple looks back on their search & rescue work during 9-11

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — It may have been 18 years ago, but for first responders, September 11, 2001 can sometimes feel like yesterday.

It was 18 years ago that Kevin and Jill Terry were deployed to assist after the worst terror attack in U.S. history. As members of the New York State Urban Technical Search and Rescue Team, they would end up at a place that become known as Ground Zero.

“The training we had, we had been told that we could expect to find voids with hundreds of people still alive in them and that never happened.”



As Kevin searched for any possible survivors, Jill was in charge of keeping track of team members in the disaster site. They were still in the dating stage of their relationship.

“It’s easier for him maybe. I do remember a couple times not being able to reach him on the radio,” said Jill.



Eighteen years later, they are married with two children. Jill works for a local college. Kevin remains in public service and is now an investigator with Colonie Police.



But they still live in the shadow of 9-11. The dark memories and concerns about the harmful affects from all the debris.



“Every time you go to the doctor it’s like a slot machine waiting to see what’s going to come up on the screen,” said Kevin.



They say they were glad to see the bill passed that reauthorized the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund pass, a fund helping first responders pay for health care.



But they also want people to remember, especially the younger generations.



“Cause right now, these kids these today, they just don’t get it. They don’t get what this country went through 18 years ago today,” said Jill.