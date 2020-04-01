Capital Region community response fund announces first-round grants worth $200K

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since launching in early March, the Capital Region Community COVID-19 Response Fund has raised over $450,000. It issued the first round of grants—worth $200,000—on Tuesday.

The regional COVID-19 Response Fund gives one-time grants to local nonprofits working with low-income communities and families disproportionately affected financially by the virus.

The 15 organizations awarded the first grants include:

Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady

Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area

CAPTAIN Community Human Services

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany

Food Pantries of the Capital District

Franklin Community Center

IPH (Formerly Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless)

Joseph’s House & Shelter

Mechanicville Area Community Services Center

St. Paul’s Center

The Saratoga Salvation Army

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region

Troy Area United Ministries

Unity House of Troy

YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

The urgent needs these organizations provide include mobilizing food and supplies, offering child care or online learning resources, and supplying emergency shelter to the needy.

Money will be disbursed on a rolling basis, going towards short-term community needs and long-term recovery efforts. All money raised by the fund is 100% pass through, going directly to area organizations on the frontlines.

The second round of grants is planned for the next week.

Donate online, by texting COVID19 to 41444, or by contacting the United Way’s Peter Gannon or the Community Foundation’s John Eberle.

The Fund represents a collaboration between the United Way of the Greater Capital Region, the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, and 22 other philanthropy, government, and business organizations. Individual donations account for over $17,000.

LATEST STORIES: