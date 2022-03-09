ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – $14 million is expected to be rewarded to 10 Capital Region community projects. Congressman Paul Tonko announced that the funding is included in the federal budget, which is expected to pass in Congress before the March 11 deadline.
“Our Capital Region is home to countless exciting projects that will have far-reaching and long-lasting benefits for residents, which is why I pushed unceasingly to make sure that they were included in our federal budget,” Tonko said.
The funding will go towards matters such as cleaner energy, broadband internet expansion, water infrastructure, and public health projects totaling out to $14,447,500 for the Capital Region.
Here is a breakdown of the funded projects:
- $3 million for Cohoes to install floating solar panels on the Cohoes reservoir to promote clean energy systems and decrease overall costs for the people of Cohoes
- $3 million for the City of Amsterdam to create pedestrian walkways and multimodal transport stations
- $2 million for the City of Amsterdam to build a community center which will spruce up the neighborhood and create a place to hold art and cooking classes, recreational programs, and sports
- $1,687,500 for Westerlo to expand broadband internet access for those without
- $1 milion for the University at Albany to support the purchase of RNA research equipment that will help in the fight against COVID-19 as well as treatment for Alzheimers, Myotonic dystrophy, and more
- $960,000 for Rotterdam to improve their wastewater treatment plant so that it meets modern standards
- $800,000 for Mechanicville for their water reliability project, which will replace miles worth of water mains
- $750,000 for Capital Roots to expand the Urban Grow Center in Troy which provides affordable, fresh, quality food to residents
- $750,000 for Schenectady Family Health Services, Inc.’s Hometown Health Dental Clinic to expand their program that provides critical dental services to families
- $500,000 for Albany County’s Sheriff’s Homeless Improvement Program that provides people access to food, shelter, job opportunities, mental health and addiction services, and more