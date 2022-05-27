ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region communities continued to attract new residents during the pandemic in 2021, with eight ranking among New York State’s top 20 fastest-growing towns. Greene County communities made noteworthy gains, accounting for six of those top 20 fastest-growing towns, according to a Center for Economic Growth (CEG) analysis of new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, 60 Capital Region towns grew their population. As did 14 villages and four cities, including Saratoga Springs (up 134 residents), Schenectady (which grew by 111), Hudson (up by nine), and Rensselaer (which grew by five). In 2021, the eight-county Capital Region was one of only two New York State economic development regions to experience population growth. Its estimated population as of July 1, 2021, was 1,106,274.

Saratoga and Greene County communities made the most impressive population gains in the eight-county region. Over the year, Saratoga Springs had the sixth-largest population gain for a city in New York State, Moreau had the fourth-largest for a town, and Catskill had the 15th-largest for a village.

Biggest gainers:

City: Saratoga Springs (+134)

Town: Moreau (+403)

Village: Catskill (+40)

Fastest-growing:

City: Saratoga Springs (+0.5%)

Town: Ballston (+2.6%)

Village: Round Lake (3.1%)

Performance by county: