CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Chamber has announced the officers for their 2023 board of directors. The Capital Region Chamber and its Center for Economic Growth affiliate say they aim to drive prosperity with one voice, one mission, as one region.
The 2023 officers are as follows-
- Chair: Andrea Crisafulli, President, Crisafulli Bros. Plumbing & Heating Contractors, Inc.
- Chair-Elect: Roger Ramsammy, Ph.D., President, Hudson Valley Community College
- Immediate Past Chair: Jeffrey Buell, Principal, Redburn Development Partners, LLC
- President & CEO: Mark, N. Eagan, Capital Region Chamber
- Secretary: David R. Harris, Ph.D., President Union College
- Treasurer: Christopher Cannucciari, Partner, Lutz, Selig & Zeronda
The chamber has also listed additional leadership positions being-
- Stephen Obermayer, Chief Financial Officer of BBL Companies is the Chair of the Center
for Economic Growth
- Carmine DeCresente III, Vice President of DeCresente Distributing Company, Inc. is the
Chair of the Chamber of Southern Saratoga
- Kirk Lewis, Executive Director of Schenectady ARC, is the Chair of the Chamber of
Schenectady County
- Raimundo C. Archibold, Managing Director at Schwartz Heslin Group, Inc. is the Chair of
the Albany-Colonie Regional Chamber