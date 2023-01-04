CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Chamber has announced the officers for their 2023 board of directors. The Capital Region Chamber and its Center for Economic Growth affiliate say they aim to drive prosperity with one voice, one mission, as one region.

The 2023 officers are as follows-

Chair: Andrea Crisafulli, President, Crisafulli Bros. Plumbing & Heating Contractors, Inc.

Chair-Elect: Roger Ramsammy, Ph.D., President, Hudson Valley Community College

Immediate Past Chair: Jeffrey Buell, Principal, Redburn Development Partners, LLC

President & CEO: Mark, N. Eagan, Capital Region Chamber

Secretary: David R. Harris, Ph.D., President Union College

Treasurer: Christopher Cannucciari, Partner, Lutz, Selig & Zeronda

The chamber has also listed additional leadership positions being-