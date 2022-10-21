ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region CANstruction is back for an in-person showcase at Crossgates Mall. The event highlights the talents of local architects, engineers, and contractors as well as gathering food for those in need.

CANstruction is a non-profit organization that addresses hunger all around the world. Capital Region CANstruction hosts an annual exhibit where local talented architects, engineers, contractors and students create structures made completely out of canned food items. After the close of the exhibit, every can is donated to the food pantries to help feed Capital Region families.

The 2023 Capital Region CANstruction theme is New York State of Mind. Teams and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then stay posted by checking the Captial Region CANstruction website and Facebook page.