Capital Region businesses reopen for Phase Two: ‘It feels like Christmas morning’

*** NEWS10 ABC previously reported a tanning salon opening on Wednesday. However, it is confirmed by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office that tanning salons are only allowed to reopen in Phase Three. The owner of St. Croix Tan sent NEWS10 this message:

“We are remaining open until we are forced to shut down. The guidelines are very unclear. We are following all guidelines and our clients are thankful we are open.”

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many businesses in the Capital Region headed back to work on Wednesday after being closed for months.

Hair stylists, barbers, office workers, real estate agents and others were some of many workers cleared for Phase 2 of reopening.

Before phase two of reopening realtors could only sell and show homes virtually. Realtor Dave Schwartz with Field Realty says before anyone can view a home, they must follow safety measures.

“It’s important to get a client with an agent who makes you fill out a declaration of symptoms. When you sign that waiver you are ensuring everyone’s safety. It is important to know if you have a fever or if you have been exposed to any symptoms during this time. As real estate agents it’s important to protect ourselves but also others,” said Schwartz.

Many businesses say it’s been a long time preparing to reopen, but they are ready for business to pick back up.

“Personally I’m really excited for what we in store, I think that summer is the new spring,” said Schwartz.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES