Capital Region BOCES kicks off CTE month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To mark the start of Career and Technical Education Month, leaders from Capital Region BOCES were on hand to discuss the importance of trade school and CTE programs.

In the automotive lab at the Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School, students showed off the different equipment they use in their studies.

Each CTE program provides students with a specific skill or trade that they can use to quickly enter the workforce.

Capital Region BOCES has over 40 programs.

