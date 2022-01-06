Capital Region Blood Battle to combat critical blood shortages in the American Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – January is National Blood Donor Month, and CEOs from across the Capital Region are encouraging people to donate through an area “Blood Battle” campaign. The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels as of late, forcing hospitals to hold off on essential transfusions.

Drives will be held as a series of bi-weekly events aimed to collect life-saving blood products for patients in need. The company executives participating will compete amongst themselves for the highest number of donors in an effort to encourage area residents to give. A running tally will be shared on the Red Cross of Eastern New York’s social media platforms, with a winner to be announced in March.

Beginning Friday, January 7, the six drives will be held bi-weekly from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross located at 33 Everett Road, Albany. Sponsors for each event are as follows:

January 7- CDPHP

January 21- MVP Health Care

February 4 – Living Resources

February 18 – Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center

March 4 – Stewart’s Shops

March 18 – Albany Medical Hospital

If a donor is healthy and eligible, appointments can be made today on the American Red Cross donation website, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by phone at (800) 733-2767.