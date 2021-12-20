Capital Region beverage distributor launches annual clothing, food drive

GUILDERLAND CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Remarkable Liquids, a craft beverage distributor for New York and New Jersey, has launched the third year of its Be Remarkable Holiday Drive. This year, the drive is collecting both clothing and food.

Remarkable Liquids is partnering with over 30 beverage producers and restaurants in the Capital Region and Hudson Valley for the drive. Patrons at these locations can donate clothing, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, coats and shoes, in a Be Remarkable box which will then be given to the Schenectady City Mission.

The beverage distributor has also partnered with Feed Albany to expand the drive to include perishable and non-perishable food, utensils, and other kitchen and cooking related donations. These donations will be collected during a series of four special events to be announced next year.

“We’re beyond excited to have the Be Remarkable Holiday Drive back up and running,” said Spencer Noakes, general manager of Remarkable Liquids. “COVID-19 really threw us for a loop with our last clothing drive, having to pull the plug when people were in the greatest need of assistance was particularly disappointing. We’re grateful to all of our retail and supplier partners stepping up again to help us make this project possible, and for Feed Albany joining us to help expand our drive in a direction we hope will truly help the Capital Region. We’re lucky to be part of such an incredible community.”

Donations boxes can be found at: