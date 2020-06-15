Capital Region athletes start website focused on inequalities minority athletes face

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Two, young Capital Region athletes have started a website to bring more attention to the inequalities minorities face in their everyday lives through physical activity.

Athletes For Equal Rights was a concept that Emma Anderson, a rising senior and soccer player at Niskayuna High School, had after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the avid runner killed by two white men who thought he was a burglary suspect.

“It was difficult at first to figure out what approach I wanted to make because I wanted to make sure whatever I put online wasn’t me telling a narrative that wasn’t mine to tell,” said Anderson, who is white.

The narrative, along with a website and Instagram page, began to take more shape when Olivia Jack, a Scotia-Glenville graduate and now a rising junior on the swim and dive team for Penn State, reached out to Emma.

Olivia is black. She told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that as the only black swimmer on her team she has faced a kind of “subdued” racism from both blacks and whites who cling to old stereotypes about black swimmers.

“They are expected not to swim…..just because it’s something kind of new and not necessarily known to my community.”

Both Olivia and Emma say they were inspired by “I run with Maud,” a movement started by runners and athletes in honor or Ahmaud Arbery.

“He appeared and was completely innocent, and he was killed on a run, so that scared me honestly.”

On their website, they invite local and collegiate athletes to share workouts. The number of crunches and squats in each posted workout are based on statics regrading racism and violence against people of color.

“Allowing people to understand these statistics in a way that will make sense, and hopefully allow them to want to make a change,” added Emma.

Athletes are also encouraged to share their own stories and times they were affected by racism.

“And just making sure that the exercises and education continue past the weeks following the George Floyd killing and they go past the outrage and protests and they continue to the point where there is change,” said Olivia.

LATEST STORIES