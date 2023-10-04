SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Aquatic Center is partnering with the Autism Society of the Greater Hudson Region to offer adaptive swim classes in the future. Children will be partnered with their own instructor, and lessons will be catered to each child’s needs.

“When we started planning the Capital Region Aquatic Center a decade ago, we knew we wanted water safety to be the cornerstone of all of our programming,” said Kara Haraden, Capital Region Aquatic Center board president. “Adaptive swim lessons are crucial in our community. More than 30% of parents of children with autism report they’ve had a close call with drowning. We need to do the work to make sure everyone is equipped with the proper skills.”

Classes are expected to cost around $90 for four sessions. There will be scholarships available for families.

“We are so thankful to have a community partner in the Capital Region Aquatic Center. Too often, it is difficult to find a pool that is open to offering adaptive swim lessons. These classes will do wonders to keep our children safe,” said Mary Kavaney, founder of ASAP and a board member of the Autism Society of the Greater Hudson Region.

The Autism Swim Aquatics Program will launch once the new facility is built. Construction for the new facility is expected to begin in 2024.