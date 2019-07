ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Golfers from all over will hit the green this weekend in Albany for the 35th annual CDPHP Open Golf Tournament.

The tournament officially kicks off Friday at Capital Hills and runs until Sunday. A total of 144 players from all over the world will have a chance to compete.

Albany will be the 16th stop for the Symetra Tour season, and from here the tour will head to Wisconsin.