Capital Hills Golf Course closing for the season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Hills Golf Course will be closing for golf for the season. The last day of play will be November 14.

“As we close out another successful season of golf at Capital Hills, I am reminded of how fortunate we are to have this beautiful amenity that offers top-tier golf at affordable rates for our residents, and serves as a year-round outdoor recreation facility that is people and dog friendly,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

When Capital Hills Golf Course is closed to golfing, the course is open as a dog park and for walkers and runners. Martel’s Restaurant, located on the golf course grounds, is open year round. During the winter, the course is also used for winter sports such as snowshoeing, cross country skiing and sledding.

The Department of General Services said 27,036 rounds of golf were played at Capital Hills during the 2021 season. If you would like to book a tee time before the end of the season, you can visit the Capital Hills website.