ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Thanksgiving, the Capital District YMCA Basket Brigade will provide meals to 1,200 families. The program started in 2016 when HMA Contracting Corp. volunteered to donate 50 turkeys to help the CDYMCA provide Thanksgiving meals. The program has continued to grow due to their continued support and support from Capital Region residents and Hamel Real Estate.

This year, the Capital District YMCA is asking for local support to help donate traditional Thanksgiving side dishes to go with the 1,200 turkeys that have been pledged. The Y is requesting donations of canned fruits and vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned yams, stuffing mix, mashed potato mix, canned or jarred gravy, and cake and brownie mix.

“While most people look forward to Thanksgiving and enjoying a delicious meal with family and friends, far too many Capital Region families are struggling just to eat daily, and a Thanksgiving dinner is sadly off the table,” said Dave Brown, President, and CEO of the Capital District YMCA. “The Basket Brigade was created to marshal the community’s combined resources in the true spirit of Thanksgiving to ensure that every family can nourish both their bodies and souls.”

The public is encouraged to drop off donations on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CDYMCA and the following locations:

Bethlehem – 900 Delaware Ave., Delmar

Glenville – 127 Droms Road, Scotia

Greene County – 35 NY-81, Coxsackie

Greenbush – 20 Community Way, East Greenbush

Guilderland – 250 Winding Brook Drive, Guilderland

Schenectady – 433 State Street, Schenectady

Southern Saratoga – 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park

Son of Egg Restaurant – 418 Madison Ave., Albany

Son of Egg Restaurant – 483 Broadway, Rensselaer

Troy – 2500 21st Street, Troy

The CDYMCA is also seeking volunteers to help assemble meal baskets and deliver them to families. To find out more information about volunteering, click here.