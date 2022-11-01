ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District YMCA will be opening a preschool center at the Capital Region BOCES campus near the Albany International Airport. The new center will accommodate fifteen students ages 3-5, with full-time and part-time openings available.

“It is no secret that many families are struggling financially, and too many are making the tough choice between working or staying home with their children because affordable childcare is in short supply,” said Colleen Munger, Early Childcare Coordinator for the Capital District YMCA. “The YMCA is addressing this head-on through innovative programs and partnerships that allow us to leverage existing facilities and tap pools of unrealized talent to provide children with a safe space to grow and develop while their parents are at work.”