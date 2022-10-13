ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of its ongoing race series sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the Capital District YMCA will offer three Fall Fun Runs to cap October. The race series is designed to provide a competitive venue for experienced runners as well as a fun and supportive opportunity for less experienced and capable runners to enjoy the outdoors while promoting physical fitness and overall wellness.

“Just as the YMCA is open and welcoming to people of all backgrounds, we believe that wellness and community are closely intertwined,” said Jiné Andreozzi, Executive Director of Camp Chingachgook. Our race series is designed to encourage people of all ages to join their neighbors in a fun, rewarding, and healthy exploration of the outdoors. We’re particularly excited that the fall provides the opportunity to see the region’s beautiful foliage, as well as engage in fun family activities like pumpkin picking and decorating.”

On Saturday, October 22, the Glenville YMCA at 127 Droms Road in Glenville will host its Zombie Run and Festival from 3-5 p.m. The event is open to the public and features a friendly Zombie Run through the Glenville Y’s trails. At the end of the race, participants are invited to visit the pumpkin patch to pick out a pumpkin to decorate. Registration is still available on the event page online.

Also on Saturday, October 22, the Greene County YMCA will hold a 5k race at Coxsackie-Athens High School, located at 24 Sunset Boulevard in Coxsackie, at 9 a.m. The flat and fast course, which takes runners through residential areas and along scenic rural roads, is ideal for both experienced and novice runners. Walkers are also invited to participate. To register for the Greene County Y’s 5k race, visit the event page.

The following Saturday, October 29, the Capital District Y will host its Fall Festival/Foliage 5k Trail Run at Camp Chingachgook, which can be found at 1872 Pilot Knob Road, in Kattskill Bay, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fall Foliage trail run includes a 5k loop course trail run, as well as a kid’s one-mile fun run. The scenic course will take runners through the camp and on Chingachgook’s private trail network which boasts varying terrain.

Following the morning run, the camp will be open for tours, cabin trick or treating, crafts, campfires, and hiking on the camp’s trails. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase in the dining hall. While most activities are free to the public, there is a registration fee to participate in the 5K trail run and kid’s fun run.

Schedule of events for the Fall Festival/Foliage 5k Trail Run: