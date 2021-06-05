Capital District splash pads open for heatwave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, splash pads opened just in time for Saturday’s baking heat.

In Albany, Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Friday night that nine spray pads would open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. They’re open again on Sunday at the same times:

Colonie Street Park, in the green area on bend near Livingston Avenue

Hackett Park at North First Street

North Swan Street Park between 1st and 2nd Streets

Ridgefield Park at 316 Partridge Street

Rosemont Park at 92 Rosemont Street

Sheridan Hollow Park at Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street

Swinburne Park at Clinton Avenue and Manning Boulevard

Westland Hills Park at Colvin Avenue between Central and Lincoln Avenues

Upper Lincoln Park at Morton and Delaware Avenues

“With temperatures and humidity levels rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool,” Sheehan said.

Also on Friday, just across the Hudson River in Troy, Mayor Patrick Madden announced that six city-operated splash pads and fountains are open as of Saturday. They’re free and open from sunrise to sunset (except at Riverfront Park). Check the locations below:

Frear Park, adjacent to Frear Park Ice Rink

Knickerbacker Park at 7th and 104th Streets

Prospect Park at 65 Prospect Park Road

Riverfront Park at River Street/Front Street (only open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.)

7th Avenue Park, corner of Ingalls and 7th

Corliss Park, 1100 8th Avenue

“We’re opening our splash pad facilities to help local families and residents keep cool,” Madden said. He also said that the South Troy Swimming Pool is scheduled to open in July. Both Sheehan and Madden sent reminders to keep cool by staying hydrated, to check in on the elderly and vulnerable, and to learn about the signs of heat-related illnesses.

In nearby Niskayuna’s Blatnick Park, the free and family-friendly splash pad also opened at 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s the town River Road splash pad’s third year, and the “first splash” was led by the Niskayuna Wild Turkeys swim and dive team.

“The first splash is something we started our inaugural season of the splash pad and it was such a success we decided to make it an annual event to help kick off the summer,” said Denise Murphy McGraw, chairwoman of the Niskayuna Town Board Public Works Committee.

In Saratoga Springs, the splash pads opened for public use two weeks ago. Department of Public Works Commissioner Anthony Scirocco announced the opening on May 21.

“The weather has cooperated and the warm temperatures will make these splash pads a hot commodity for local families to cool off,” said Scirocco. “I’m optimistic that this is another sign that we can return to normalcy and look forward to kids being able to enjoy our parks.”

These splash pads are located at the Saratoga Springs Recreation Center playground, Veterans Memorial Park on Geyser Road, and in the East and West side recreation fields. DPW is replacing the sidewalk in the area of the West Side Playground splash pad.