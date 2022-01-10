Capital City Rescue Mission seeking donations as temperatures continue to drop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital City Rescue Mission is asking for donations in preparation for the cold. The mission helps provide shelter, food and recovery programs for the homeless.

They are expected to be over capacity as they try to ensure everyone has somewhere to go and stay warm. According to the mission, during Sunday night’s cold temperatures, 50 people came to the shelter in addition to the 196 who were already staying there.

The mission is looking for:

Coats, boots, gloves and scarves, especially for men

Food, especially fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti sauce and meats

Blankets

The shelter is located at:

259 S Pearl St.

Albany, NY 12202

Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made on the mission’s website.