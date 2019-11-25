Capital City Rescue Mission preps to serve more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital City Rescue Mission is prepping for its big Thanksgiving meal.

This year, they expect to serve more than 2,000 meals. On Thursday, they will host a service, dinner, holiday café, and a Healthy Hearts Fair.

The fair will provide free flu shots, blood pressure checks, and heart health education.

Thanksgiving Day:

● Thanksgiving Chapel:  11:00AM 

● Thanksgiving Dinner:  12 Noon until 2:00 PM 

● Holiday Café: 12:15PM -2PM (popcorn, cookies & coffee, games)

● Healthy Hearts Fair from 12:15 to 2:00 PM

