Canned food construction brings food for the needy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the tenth year of the Capital Region CANstruction at the State Museum.

Almost 100,000 cans were collected and brought to the museum’s fourth floor.

The 100,000 cans will go to 67 local food pantries after the two-week exhibit.

Eleven professional teams and two Girl Scout teams setup their displays Tuesday afternoon. For the next two weeks, their creations will be on display on the State Museum’s fourth floor. It’s free to anyone to come and see.

This years theme is “Let’s Eat.”

“The common denominator is food brings us together,” Sara Stein, President of Capital Region CANstruction, said.

Stein also says that, what a better way to celebrate their tenth year than building food out of food.

The eleven teams spread out across the State Museum’s fourth floor.

After two weeks, the Capital Region CANstruction will break down, and all those cans will go to 67 local food pantries.

