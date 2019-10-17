Canfield Casino to be featured on ‘Most Terrifying Places’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local casino is making its way to national television.

Canfield Casino in Saratoga Springs will be featured on the Travel Channel’s “Most Terrifying Places.”

Paranormal encounters from casino staff and volunteers will be re-enacted by those who experienced the encounters as well as other actors.

According to the executive director of Saratoga Springs History Museum, guests and staff at Canfield Casino have reported strange occurrences, unexplained sightings, and even physical encounters with the unknown.

The episode was filmed in August but will be airing at 10 p.m. on October 22. A second episode will air at 8 p.m. on October 31 and will also feature the casino.