ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Paul Delorenzo is running to unseat the incumbent in the State Assembly’s 111th District. The Republican is facing Democrat Angelo Santabarbara in the November election.

Delorenzo says his experience as a lawyer could prevent what he calls bad bills from passing the legislature. One of those bad bills he says in criminal justice reform.

Delorenzo sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the issues facing his district.

