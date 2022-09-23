ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by Leafly shows that municipalities opting out of cannabis sales may create unintended consequences. In the Capital Region, almost 100 municipalities have opted out of on-site consumption, retail dispensaries, or both.

Leafly’s report, developed in partnership with Whitney Economics, reveals that there could be adverse consequences of opting out and explores why local regulation is the right way to handle cannabis. According to the report, municipalities opting out of cannabis sales effectively create an economic protection zone for illegal street sellers to continue business.

“This report demonstrates that legal, regulated cannabis stores put illicit marijuana dealers out of business,” said Bruce Barcott, the report’s lead author and Leafly’s Senior Editor. “Fears surrounding local cannabis stores may prompt elected officials to prohibit cannabis companies in their towns. But adults in every community already purchase and enjoy cannabis, legal or not. The cities and counties that skip out on cannabis are essentially voting to keep their local illegal marijuana markets in business.”

The report found that when municipalities opt out, they also indirectly encourage adult consumers to purchase illegal products, put public health at risk by allowing the circulation of untested products, allow illegal sales to local teens, and turn away local jobs and tax revenue.

“Access and taxes, those are the keys to customer migration to the legal market,” said co-author Beau Whitney, founder of Whitney Economics. “And right now we’re seeing illegal cannabis sales propped up by opt-out cities and counties.”

Methodology

For this report, the percentage of cannabis sales captured by the legal market was found by comparing each legal state’s annual cannabis sales with that state’s Total Market Estimation, the value of total cannabis sales in a calendar year. In this report, TME is based on a Whitney Economics model that presumes about one-third of the adult population has consumed cannabis at least once in the past year.

Capital Region opt-out municipalities

According to New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), cities, towns, and villages had until the end of 2021 to opt out and are unable to opt out going forward if they did not decide. Any municipality that did not specifically opt out automatically opted in. Municipalities that opted out will still be able to reverse their decision or opt in later.

These are the municipalities in the Capital Region that opted out of on-site consumption sites, retail dispensaries, or both. If a city, town, or village is not on this list, they opted into both on-site consumption sites and retail dispensaries. OCM last updated this list on September 9.

Albany County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Altamont No No Bethlehem No No Coeymans Yes No Colonie (Town) Yes No Green Island Yes No Guilderland Yes No Menands Yes No Ravena Yes No Rensselaerville No No Voorheesville No No Watervliet Yes No Westerlo No No

Columbia County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Ancram Yes No Canaan Yes No Chatham (Town) Yes No Chatham (Village) Yes No Claverack Yes No Clermont No No Copake Yes No Greenport Yes No Kinderhook (Village) Yes No Livingston No No Valatie Yes No

Fulton County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Bleecker No No Broadalbin Yes No Northampton No No

Greene County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Ashland No No Cairo No No Catskill (Town) Yes No Durham No No Greenville No No Halcott No No Hunter (Town) No No Jewett No No Lexington Yes No New Baltimore No No Prattsville No No Windham No No

Montgomery County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Amsterdam (Town) Yes No Fort Plain No No Fultonville No No Glen No No

Rensselaer County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Berlin No No Brunswick Yes No East Greenbush Yes No Hoosick Yes No Nassau (Town) Yes No Nassau (Village) Yes No North Greenbush Yes No Sand Lake No No Schodack Yes No Valley Falls No No

Saratoga County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Ballston Yes No Charlton No No Clifton Park No No Edinburg No No Galway (Town) No No Galway (Village) No No Halfmoon Yes No Malta No No Mechanicville Yes No Milton Yes No Moreau No No Northumberland No No Providence No No Saratoga (Town) Yes No Stillwater (Village) Yes No Victory No No Waterford No No Wilton No No

Schenectady County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Glenville No No Niskayuna No No Princetown No No

Schoharie County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Cobleskill (Village) Yes No Fulton No No Jefferson No No Middleburgh (Village) Yes No Richmondville (Village) Yes No Richmondville (Town) No No Sharon No No Summit No No

Ulster County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Esopus No No Gardiner Yes No Kingston (Town) Yes No Plattekill No No Saugerties No No Shawangunk No No Ulster Yes No Wawarsing No No

Warren County

Municipality Dispensaries Consumption sites Bolton No No Chester No No Horicon No No Lake George (Town) No No Lake George (Village) No No Stony Creek No No

Washington County