Can my pets eat this? These are the holiday foods you should never feed your pets

(NEWS10) — The holidays are fast approaching and though you may be tempted to include your pets in the festivities, there are some holiday favorites you should NOT feed your furry friends.
Many foods on the traditional holiday menu may seem healthy and safe for your dog or cat, but experts says gravies, sauces, marinades, and certain spices, herbs and vegetables can make those otherwise acceptable foods dangerous.
Always remember that moderation is key. Though a food may be pet-friendly, you should still only feed your pets human food in limited amounts.
DOGS
Not Safe:
- Undercooked turkey
- Turkey bones and skin – Fatty foods like turkey skin are tough for dogs and cats to digest
- Stuffing – Many stuffing dishes include scallions, garlic and onions, all three of which are toxic to animals and can cause anemia
- Mushrooms
- Nutmeg
- Alcohol
- Chocolate – This may seem like a no-brainer for experienced pet owners. But you may want to remind guests not to give animals a taste of chocolate desserts. It’s toxic for them
- Coffee
- Onions
- Gravy
- Nuts – Nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, contain high amounts of oils and fats. The fats can cause vomiting and diarrhea, and potentially pancreatitis in pets
Safe:
(In moderation)
- Turkey
- Mashed Potato
- Plain yams, plain sweet potato, and plain pumpkin – Pumpkin and sweet potatoes are good for your dog as long as they do not contain nutmeg. It has mild hallucinogenic properties that, when ingested by your dog, can cause seizures, tremors and central nervous system problems
- Green beans
- Carrots
- Cranberries
CATS
Not Safe:
- Garlic
- Onions
- Milk or other dairy products
- Stuffing
- Turkey Skin
- Gravy
- Alcohol
- Raw Eggs
- Chocolate
- Coffee
- Grapes or raisins
- Mushrooms
- Over fatty or sugary food
Safe:
(In moderation)
- Turkey
- Mashed Potato – Avoid butter, milk or other dairy products
- Cranberries – Avoid artificial sweeteners or too much sugar
- Plain pumpkin or sweet potato
- Green beans
- Peas
- Broccoli
- Apples