Can my pets eat this? These are the holiday foods you should never feed your pets

(NEWS10) — The holidays are fast approaching and though you may be tempted to include your pets in the festivities, there are some holiday favorites you should NOT feed your furry friends.

Many foods on the traditional holiday menu may seem healthy and safe for your dog or cat, but experts says gravies, sauces, marinades, and certain spices, herbs and vegetables can make those otherwise acceptable foods dangerous.

Always remember that moderation is key. Though a food may be pet-friendly, you should still only feed your pets human food in limited amounts.

DOGS

Not Safe:

Undercooked turkey

Turkey bones and skin – Fatty foods like turkey skin are tough for dogs and cats to digest

– Fatty foods like turkey skin are tough for dogs and cats to digest Stuffing – Many stuffing dishes include scallions, garlic and onions, all three of which are toxic to animals and can cause anemia

– Many stuffing dishes include scallions, garlic and onions, all three of which are toxic to animals and can cause anemia Mushrooms

Nutmeg

Alcohol

Chocolate – This may seem like a no-brainer for experienced pet owners. But you may want to remind guests not to give animals a taste of chocolate desserts. It’s toxic for them

– This may seem like a no-brainer for experienced pet owners. But you may want to remind guests not to give animals a taste of chocolate desserts. It’s toxic for them Coffee

Onions

Gravy

Nuts – Nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, contain high amounts of oils and fats. The fats can cause vomiting and diarrhea, and potentially pancreatitis in pets

Safe:

(In moderation)

Turkey

Mashed Potato

Plain yams, plain sweet potato, and plain pumpkin – Pumpkin and sweet potatoes are good for your dog as long as they do not contain nutmeg. It has mild hallucinogenic properties that, when ingested by your dog, can cause seizures, tremors and central nervous system problems

– Pumpkin and sweet potatoes are good for your dog as long as they do not contain nutmeg. It has mild hallucinogenic properties that, when ingested by your dog, can cause seizures, tremors and central nervous system problems Green beans

Carrots

Cranberries

CATS

Not Safe:

Garlic

Onions

Milk or other dairy products

Stuffing

Turkey Skin

Gravy

Alcohol

Raw Eggs

Chocolate

Coffee

Grapes or raisins

Mushrooms

Over fatty or sugary food

Safe:

(In moderation)