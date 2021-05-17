Campaign to split tab with patrons at Albany restaurants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To help drive business to downtown Albany, on Tuesday, businesses will “Split the Bill” with customers.

“We want to encourage people to eat-in and dine-out in downtown tomorrow and support our local communities, support our local businesses,” said Albany BID Executive Director Georgette Steffens.

When Steffens heard how well the initiative “Split the Bill” did in Saratoga, she collaborated with several companies to bring it to Albany for 518 Day.

“We’ll split the bill with you, up to $25. You just need to take a picture of your food, take a picture of your receipt and you go to splitthebillny.com. And you will be Venmoed or Paypaled your money back within a couple days,” Steffens said.

The charity’s aimed at helping businesses hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The reimbursement to patrons comes from several companies chipping in.

“Downtown has been really terribly affected because all of our economic multipliers disappeared,” said Owner of The Hollow Dora Philip.

No theater, now arena and no crowds hurt businesses during the pandemic. Philip is preparing for what could the busiest day for her since the pandemic began.

“Having this campaign come to downtown Albany is truly a gift. It truly is,” Philip.

There’s still economic uncertainty for businesses. The Restaurant Revitalization Act is set to bring billions to the industry, but there may not be enough to go around.

Philip said she is staying optimistic and believes tomorrow may be the sign of good things to come.

“This is the light, the light that’s at the end of this tunnel. This long, unending, tunnel,” Philip said.