Campaign signs litter the Capital Region – who cleans them up?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Campaign signs become little more than litter after Election Day is over. So does it fall on the candidates or the city’s time and money?

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the cities of Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Troy and the town of Colonie to ask what happens to campaign signs left out after the votes are in.

Tuesday marks one week since Albany Election Day and the official campaign sign deadline. Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Chris Spencer says there is no Albany law specific to campaign signs.

However, he says candidates are just as responsible as event organizers, according to city code. Spencer says his office reaches out to candidates with signs left past the seven day limit, asking them to collect their materials.

Although they are responsible for the cleanup themselves, he says it could cost the city more money to pursue candidates after the deadline opposed to city representatives picking the signs up themselves.

Troy Deputy Mayor Monica Kurzejeski, told us a similar story and referred us to Troy Article VII: § 285-95. Candidates are required to pick up campaign signs after 14 days, but there’s no penalty if they don’t.

Colonie Town Attorney Michael Magguilli says Colonie will pick up signs after a 30 day limit — but their code says they could potentially take candidates to court for all the manhours, gas, and resources it costs to get the cleanup done.

No response from Schenectady or Rensselaer.

The Department of Transportation also says its illegal to put up signs at the entrances to highways and across traffic signs. News 10 investigators saw plenty of those out around the Capitol Region, but it’s again up to each city on how those parties are held accountable.