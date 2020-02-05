Cambridge man says digital doorbell helped thwart burglary while on vacation

The Washington County Sheriff’s Dept. is searching for the men in these pictures taken from a Ring device. Police say they broke into a home.

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brian Larson says he was on vacation in Florida when he got an alert on his cellphone. It was his Ring doorbell system.

Using the app he says he could see two partially masked men walking up to his Town of Cambridge home and then breaking in.

The system is equipped with 2-way audio. Brian says he didn’t dare make a sound, lest he alert the intruders. Instead, he called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office from 1,200 miles away.

If you have any information on the men in this picture please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The masked men took off prior to law enforcement’s arrival. However, they have collected evidence, most importantly images of the two men which they are now sharing on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Brian told News10ABC’s Anya Tucker he believes the two will be identified soon.

