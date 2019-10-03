Call for air quality monitoring at Dunn Landfill

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The battle over the odor coming from the Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer continues.

On Thursday, Rensselaer County Legislature Chairman Michael Stammel called for air quality monitoring in the city.

The legislator introduced a resolution that would urge the state health department to expand air monitoring beyond the nearby high school. Stammel said the agency announced earlier this year it would not conduct such monitoring.

He said: “We were shocked to learn that they were not going to monitor the air in the city. DEC monitors the air near the school, but we get complaints about odors and dust from other parts of the city, including East Greenbush…”

The landfill has been under fire for the foul odors and dust coming from the facility. It’s already facing several fines totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

Operators have agreed to install a barrier between the property and the nearby school, but the district isn’t confident that will solve the problem.