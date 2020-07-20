Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs delays reopening, cites influx of visitors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After seeing an influx of visitors in the city, Caffe Lena decided to wait to reopen their doors. In the meantime, the cafe and music venue will continue its virtual offerings.

Opened in 1960, the cafe and music venue is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. According to its website, it is widely recognized as the longest continuously operating folk music venue in the United States.

For more on their virtual concerts and programming, visit their website.

