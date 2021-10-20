Café Hollywood hosts soft opening after being shut down by city of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local bar that was shut down by the city of Albany in an effort to curb gun violence reopened Wednesday night.
Cafe Hollywood had a soft opening for friends and family. It was allowed to reopen by the city under several new conditions, including closing at midnight, no bottle service and reducing capacity to 75 people at any given time.
Owner Collin Rost said he is ready to be back open and serving his customers.
“It was great to work with the city over these last three months even though it was a little bit of a difficult situation to go through. But at the end of the day, my attorneys and the city worked with me, and we were able to get to this spot today.”
The city shut down Cafe Hollywood after several incidents of gun violence and other physical violence and numerous police calls.
Rost said they will be fully up and running this weekend.
