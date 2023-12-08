LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Craving homemade, traditional Polish food? If you are, head to the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish from 2 to 6 p.m. at 250 Old Maxwell Road on Saturday, December 9, for the Christmas Polish Food Sale.

The food sale offers frozen and hot food, including homemade gołąbki, bigos, borscht, kapusta, and haluski, and three types of locally made kielbasa. There will also be 17 different types of frozen pierogi available from award-winning Babcia’s Pierogi.

Customers can also purchase traditional Polish desserts, including homemade chruściki, chocolate vodka Cakes, kolachki, and raspberry, apricot, walnut, or poppyseed rolls. Traditional Polish wafers, Opłatki, are also available.

Patrons are also invited to donate hats, mittens, scarves, or tips to support Joseph’s House in Troy. The non-profit provides emergency shelter and support services to around 2,000 individuals annually.