Businesses unsure if they’ll be able to reopen

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A survey by the Pandemic Response Committee for Rensselaer County said 25 percent of businesses are unsure how much longer they can survive being closed.

Co-chair of the committee Katie Hammon said less than 10 percent of businesses think they can stay open for another month and 25 percent of businesses said they could stay in business another one to two months under the shutdown.

“Every industry is affected in some way, however, some of the hardest hit are retail, restaurants and some of those gig industries,” Hammon said.

One hundred businesses were surveyed from several industries. Hammon said she has hope businesses will be able to survive until the economy reopens.

“The majority of the people who have responded to this survey, they’re one to two people in each business, so their employee base is small enough to change and maneuver quickly,” Hammon said.

The Capital Region has six of the seven requirements to begin a multi-phased reopening of the region. It’s unclear when the reopening process will begin.

