Businesses to receive help after weekend riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -– The City of Albany has stepped in to help businesses destroyed during this weekend’s riots through a grant program.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that emergency aid will be given to business through the Facade Improvement program. A maximum amount of $10,000 will be given out.

The mayor acknowledge there may not be enough money to help the dozens of businesses impacted by the riots. Sheehan asked the public to donate to the fund on behalf of businesses.

“The need will potentially exceed the total resource that we have available, but we know this is a very generous community,” Sheehan said.

To apply for a grant or donate on behalf of a business, click here.

LATEST STORIES