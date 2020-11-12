Businesses temporarily close as COVID numbers continue to rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry in Albany County is facing yet another challenge as several businesses announced this week that employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s good to know restaurants are doing the right thing,” said Owner of Savoy Taproom Jason Pierce.

Pierce is self-quarantining after three staff members at his establishment have tested positive for the virus.

“It’s a worst case scenario. It’s something that we’ve all planned for. You know, the reality is we knew there would be a spike in cases going into the winter,” Pierce said.

The Lark Street businesses is temporarily closed. A spike in Covid-19 cases in Albany County is the latest obstacle the industry is facing following new restrictions from Governor Cuomo.

“Restaurants are being transparent. They’re getting ahead of it. They’re letting people know what’s going on. They’re shutting down when they need to,” Pierce said.

With low margin for profits and additional costs for PPE, businesses have found help from the Albany County Sheriff’s Department.

“We’ve acquired a lot of new jobs since March,” said Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple is offering his services to help stop the spread of the virus. This as County Executive Dan McCoy announced another 77 confirmed cases and one death attributed to the virus on Thursday.

“If I’m going into a restaurant, I would have a little satisfaction knowing that this place was cleaned yesterday,” Apple said.

As infection numbers continue to rise, over at Savoy Taproom, Pierce said he’s using his experience to help other businesses who have found themselves in similar situations.

“They’re taking all the necessary precautions. You know, the risk of exposure exists everywhere right now,” Pierce said.

An industry-wide report estimates that 85 percent of restaurants are expected to close by the end of the year.