Businesses plan reopening strategy after shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses are sending their reopening strategy to officals as the clock winds down on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s New York on PAUSE executive order slated to end May 15.

Businesses can send their plans to the governor’s office, Empire State Development or have an attorney work on their behalf.

“You need people whose job it is to relay your message and your ideas to government officials,” said Associate at Bond, Schoeneck and King Attorneys Caitlin Anderson.

Anderson said sending a plan to officials will help mitigate any problems that could arise when the state slowly begins to reopen.

While the order is set to end in less than 10 days, no region in New York has the qualifications set by to the governor to reopen.

The reopening will happen in four phases beginning with construction and manufacturing businesses being the first to receive the green light.

