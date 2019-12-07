Businesses out thousands of dollars in counterfeit money scheme

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for two people after counterfeit money was used to by items at several businesses. The accused fraudsters used the money to buy things like gift cards and tech items.

Two men have already been arrested in connection to using fake $100 and $20 bills.

Lieutenant Bob Winn asked people to take an extra second to see if their cash is fake because, if it is, there’s no way to get your money back.

“Feel the money, make sure it feels correct. Tilt it to see if you have the color changing, and check it to see if it has the water marks — see if it’s aligned properly on the paper,” Winn said.

Winn said there have been 10 cases of counterfeit money being used. Though he’s seeing a spike in cases, he said it can happen any where and at any time.