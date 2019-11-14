Businesses adjusting to new tobacco law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stores across New York State are no longer allowed to sell tobacco to anyone under 21.

“We’ve had ample notice and made sure to remind our member convenience stores that this has been coming and the steps that they need to take to prepare,” said President of New York Association of Convenience Stores Jim Calvin.

Calvin said fines can go as high as $1,000 for selling to people underage.

“They can have their tobacco license suspended for as few as two underage sales in a three-year period,” he explained. “And not only can they get their tobacco license suspended, but their lottery license suspended.”

County health departments are working to make sure businesses comply. Calin said 98 to 99 percent of the thousands of stores he represents are in compliance.