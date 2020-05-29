Hours before Gov. Cuomo’s comments on Phase Two goalposts, businesses were ready to open

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While local officials are reacting to the news about phase 2, businesses were ready to open Friday, assuming the next phase would start.
With an appointment book full of names, plastic barriers hung up between chairs, and staff ready to come in, Dan Martuscello, owner of Hair Studio One in Amsterdam thought Friday was the start of Phase 2, after months of his salon being closed.
Martuscello told News10 Thursday afternoon that he had called his local sheriff’s department, and they said as far as they knew, Phase Two was set to begin, but that was before Governor Cuomo’s comments on WAMC radio about waiting to move forward.
Martuscello is eager to open back up, and said he’s ready with all the safety precautions in place.
“We installed a plastic forefront barrier at the front desk…just like you see now at the grocery store” Martuscello said, “we’ll also make a waiting room available for very few clients and ask that they social distance.”
