Business outlook of Southwestern Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Regional Chamber of Commerce released an outlook on local businesses in Southwestern Vermont.

While the general mood seems to be positive, business owners do have their concerns.

According to the survey, 70 percent of businesses feel they are in great or good financial health, which is up from 63 percent last year.

Sixty-four percent also reported they were doing better financially than three years ago – up from 63 percent in 2018.

However, over the next three years, business owners cited several concerns, including the closure of Southern Vermont College in Bennington, the potential for a nationwide recession in conjunction with rising taxes and healthcare costs.

They also cited the epidemic of chronic substance abuse.