Businesses adjust after St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coronavirus concerns forced Albany businesses to either scale back or cancel their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations after the city’s parade was cancelled.

Hibernian Irish American Center bought 1300 pounds of corn beef, potatoes and cabbage to sell at its event. They’re now freezing some, giving away the rest.

“The rest is going to the City Mission. At least it’s going some place that’s not going to get wasted,” said bar manager John Holland.

One local beer distributor said its seen a 50 percent drop in sales because of the pandemic.

While Hibernian’s plans to close, Pauley’s Hotel still plans to continue with its celebration.

“We’ve just redone the place and we’ve like super cleaned here anyway and now we’re going to hit again before people are coming in tomorrow,” owner Kipp Fink said. “We’re prepared to go half of what our capacity is and seek some kind of tally at the door,” Fink said.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, there can be no large gatherings or events where more than 500 people are anticipated to attend for at least 30 days. Under 500 people, the occupancy must be reduced by 50 percent.

LATEST STORIES: