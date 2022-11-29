BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twisted Scissors, a local hair salon, is celebrating its grand opening on December 13. To celebrate the opening, Twisted Scissors is hosting Toys for Tots donations bins in effort to help children this holiday season.

Twisted Scissors is a 100% women-owned and operated salon created by Jessica Shults. Her staff consists of women that have been styling hair for over 20 years in Clifton Park. Shults held a soft opening this summer while her newly purchased property in Burnt Hills was finishing renovations to keep clients looking their best and generating enough cash flow to fund the project.

Her clients are who helped Shults gain her own salon. Prior to Twisted Scissors, Shults was a self-employed booth renter in Clifton Park, but her loyal clients helped her grown through referrals and she knew it was time to open her own salon. Twisted Scissors Salon founder Jessica Shults states, “This wouldn’t be possible without my amazing clients sticking with me, especially through Covid,” “A lot of stylists in the area were crushed after the Covid re-opening in New York; for some reason, my business only grew.”

The grand opening will take place at Twisted Scissors, 813 NY-50 Burnt Hills, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 13. Toys for Tots donation bins will be available at the event and throughout December. Bringing a toy is encouraged but not required. Food and drink as well as a tour of the salon will be offered while attendees can ask salon staff hair-related questions. Shults has been thankful for this experience commenting, “Everyone from my general contractor to the local SBA lenders was incredible throughout this process. Their expertise made everything come together.”